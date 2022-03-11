Attack on Russian hospital by Russian troops, claims Ukraine

Russia has been besieging the Ukrainian city of Mariupol for several days. As a result, the process of evacuation of civilians is underway. Ukraine has claimed that Russian troops attacked a children’s hospital. The BBC quoted the City Council as saying.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Ukrainian officials said Russian troops had dropped several bombs on a children’s hospital. The hospital has been severely damaged.

The council’s office said it was not yet sure how many people had been killed in the attack. The head of the regional military administration, Pavlo Kirilenko, said the maternity, pediatrics and therapy ward at the hospital in Mariupol had been destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

He said the injured who were rescued from the spot have been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Local MP Dmitry Gurin also confirmed the Russian attack. However, the BBC could not verify the veracity of the attack. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in the Donbass region of Ukraine.