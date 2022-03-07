Australia saw something like that 14 years later

The only way to get any result other than a draw in the Rawalpindi Test is now ‘Divine Intervention’. It is no longer possible for mortal cricketers, if anyone from heaven can do anything with a finger heel! In the eyes of Australian journalists three days before the match, it is not the wicket, it is the highway. The white 22-yard wicket was a piece of island in the middle of the fresh green grass. Critics have also lashed out at the Australian think tank for fielding just one spinner on such a wicket. But a wicket that loses only 11 wickets in four days, if you take one spinner in that wicket and take two spinners – or what!

The full over was not played on the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test. Due to the rain of the previous day, not a single ball could be bowled in the first session today. Australia’s run rate slowed down today after a great positive game on the third day. Only 16 runs came in 64 overs of the day. Australia finished the day with 449 runs for 7 wickets. Australia is still 27 runs behind. The chances of any team winning the Rawalpindi Test are now almost nil.