Australia saw something like that 14 years later

The only way to get any result other than a draw in the Rawalpindi Test is now ‘Divine Intervention’. It is no longer possible for mortal cricketers, if anyone from heaven can do anything with a finger heel! In the eyes of Australian journalists three days before the match, it is not the wicket, it is the highway. The white 22-yard wicket was a piece of island in the middle of the fresh green grass. Critics have also lashed out at the Australian think tank for fielding just one spinner on such a wicket. But a wicket that loses only 11 wickets in four days, if you take one spinner in that wicket and take two spinners – or what!

The full over was not played on the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test. Due to the rain of the previous day, not a single ball could be bowled in the first session today. Australia’s run rate slowed down today after a great positive game on the third day. Only 16 runs came in 64 overs of the day. Australia finished the day with 449 runs for 7 wickets. Australia is still 27 runs behind. The chances of any team winning the Rawalpindi Test are now almost nil.

On the third day, Usman Khawaja left the field in despair. The opener stopped 3 runs away from his century in his first innings at Pakistan. Today, on the fourth day, he got frustrated with Test No. 1 batsman Marnus Labushan and former No. 1 Steve Smith. Yesterday’s two unbeaten batsmen got a chance to come down in the afternoon. Labushan, who was 69, returned with 21 runs. Abdullah Shafiq gave Pakistan its first win of the day with a catch off Shaheen Afridi.

Travis Head, who is in great form in the Ashes, however, left with only 6 runs. However, Steve Smith ended the tension created by the 61-run partnership with Cameron Green for the fifth wicket. After the tea break, Smith (6) also returned, raising the possibility of a century. However, Australia has already made a name for itself after a long time. This is the first time since the 2006 Delhi Test that Australia’s first four batsmen have crossed the 50 mark.

Shahin Afridi and Nasim Shah tried with speed and bounce. But Noman Ali’s negative bowling is the reward. This left-arm spinner has pulled the ball out of the leg stump. Green (48) was out to sweep him. After a while, Smith left after trying to sweep. Pakistan still could not wrap up Australia’s innings. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc combined for 11 overs. Starc (12 *) and captain Pat Cummins (4 *) took charge of the day after Carrie (19) left three overs before the end of the game. Noman, who took 4 wickets for 107 runs, is the most successful so far.

