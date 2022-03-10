World

Australia to boost its military by nearly 30% by 2040

Australia plans to increase its defense forces by 18,500 troops, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced. This includes ensuring the country's security "in an increasingly uncertain global environment", he stressed, as war still rages in Ukraine.

15 hours ago


Australia will spend nearly 38 billion Australian dollars, or 25 billion euros, to strengthen its army over the next twenty years. To carry out the “biggest increase” in peacetime defense forces in Australia’s history, according to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the country will boost its army by nearly 30% more. ‘by 2040. In detail, the country’s forces will increase by 18,500 men, to reach 80,000 people.

This military reinforcement marks, according to the Prime Minister, the recognition by his government of the “threats and the environment which we face as a country, as a liberal democracy in the Indo-Pacific”. It is therefore a matter of ensuring the country’s security “in an increasingly uncertain global environment”.

Aukus will make Australia the only non-nuclear power to have submarines capable of traveling long distances without needing to resurface. The new personnel will provide a credible deterrent against expansionary military threats, said Defense Minister Peter Dutton.

