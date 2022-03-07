Ayushman’s ‘An Action Hero’ is coming

Although Ayushman is not very old in Bollywood, he has made a name for himself by acting in various exceptional roles. He is now busy shooting new movies.

Ayushman’s new movie ‘An Action Hero’ is widely acclaimed for his performances in movies like ‘Bala’ and ‘Andha Dhun’. Produced by Aniruddha Iyer, the film is produced by Anand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar.

According to the Times of India, the film is currently being shot in London. Ayushman was also seen shooting near Trafalgar Square in London. There he was giving a walking shot wearing a vintage British guard uniform.

It is not yet clear whether Ayushman will be seen in the role of ‘Action Hero’ in this movie.

Earlier, Ayushman had talked about the script of the movie but his character was not revealed in it either. He just said ‘new’ and ‘different’ is a script.

“I am thrilled to be working with Anand Sir for the third time and I hope we can maintain our track record with An Action Hero as we have won the hearts of the audience with a different script than before,” he said.

The producers are hoping to release the movie in 2022.

Ayushman was last seen in the movie ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ where he was opposite Bani Kapoor.