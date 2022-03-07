Azim in Paris again

The five-star hotel where Azim is staying is next to the Eiffel Tower. The coffee shop can be seen walking two steps down the road. On the day that the coffee shop is ‘pulling’, he enters there and has breakfast. About Khawadawa, he said, ‘Wherever I am, almost all the food in the world is available here. Shooting of various brands takes place here almost every day. Then everyone eats dinner together. That is a matter of joy. There is a Lebanese hotel next door. I like the food there. ‘