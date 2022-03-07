Azim in Paris again
‘First time, but not last time’
In Azim’s case, this popular sentence from a local advertisement fits perfectly. Because model Azim-ud-Daulah set foot in Paris, France again. Paris Fashion Week is the occasion again. For the second year in a row, at the invitation of American fashion designer Grace Moon, she is participating in this popular and important fashion festival of the world on behalf of her brand.
How do you feel? The acquaintance said in answer to this question, ‘It feels better than the first time. Because, the service was a little scary. The service became an “ice-breaking” conversation with everyone. So this time it seems that everyone is familiar with me. So the work is going to be easier, with relief. ‘
The five-star hotel where Azim is staying is next to the Eiffel Tower. The coffee shop can be seen walking two steps down the road. On the day that the coffee shop is ‘pulling’, he enters there and has breakfast. About Khawadawa, he said, ‘Wherever I am, almost all the food in the world is available here. Shooting of various brands takes place here almost every day. Then everyone eats dinner together. That is a matter of joy. There is a Lebanese hotel next door. I like the food there. ‘
Azim also took some clothes of his own clothing brand ‘AZ’ with him. In the streets of Paris or in the background of the beautiful French architecture with a little opportunity to get a quick photo shoot of his own brand. In other words, seeing the chariot and selling bananas — everything is going on. On March 3, Azim will walk the runway with Grace Moon’s clothes and accessories. Earlier, March 2 was a photoshoot for Lancaster, a Paris-based bag brand. And March 5 will be a sports brand photoshoot.
Azim arrived in Paris on 26 February. If all goes well, he will return on March 7. What will you bring back? ‘All the wonderful memories, the taste of the food, some gifts for the people nearby. And yes, I will come back to Paris again with the promise of a better job. ‘