Babita’s thoughts on Women’s Day

Internationally acclaimed actress Babita has not acted in any new film for more than half a century. There is also uncertainty about whether it will be seen in any new film in the future. Because it has been reported several times that Babita is going to act in a new movie. But in the end he was not seen in the new movie. Babita also did not say anything like that, do not act in new movies.

All in all, he is no longer acting. On the other hand, Babita fans are still eagerly waiting for her return.

Today is World Women’s Day. On this day, the eminent film personality spoke about women’s liberation.

She said that the issue of women’s emancipation and women’s emancipation came up in various discussions not only on Women’s Day but also throughout the year. But have women got freedom at all? Yes, it really changed women’s lives. Women are working in government or non-government organizations. Standing on his own two feet. But what is the percentage? If a woman is still a widow, can she go back to her parents? Can the in-laws treat you as their own daughter or sister? Can’t In that case a woman’s life goes to uncertainty. Sometimes the woman is forced to choose the path of suicide. If so, have women become independent at all?

“Rape is still a common occurrence in our country,” she said. Most of them are not being tried in this case. The criminals are getting the courage to commit more crimes. This situation needs to be resolved quickly. Women are also playing a special role in important work of the country. They must be given due respect. Some of the exceptions of women are not the overall picture of success or courage. I think women have to face any difficult situation with courage. The state should fully cooperate with him. That is how women will be liberated, women will be liberated.

Babita was last seen in the movie ‘Putra Ahan Paisawala’ directed by Nargis Akhter. Babita won international acclaim for her performance in Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray’s ‘Ashani Sanket’.