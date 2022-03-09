World

Baerbock: Balkans not left to Russia’s influence

Berlin/Sarajevo (dpa) – Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for greater European commitment to the countries in the Balkans.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is a turning point that clearly shows that Europe must be prepared to invest strategically in its long-term security,” said the Green politician on Wednesday before she left for a multi-day trip to the Balkans and the republic Moldova. This applies in particular to relations with the countries of the Western Balkans. “Today’s peace in the Western Balkans may not be perfect – but it is precious,” stressed Baerbock.

