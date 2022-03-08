Bail for 18 leaders and activists of Left Students and Youth Organization

Eighteen leaders and activists of the Left Students and Youth Organization have been arrested on bail while protesting the death of Anis Khan, a student leader from West Bengal, India. They were released on bail from Howrah jail on Tuesday.

The bloody body of student leader Anis was found in front of his house in Amtar, Howrah in the middle of the night on February 25. After that the whole state including the whole Amta became turbulent. Protests, demonstrations, processions and rallies began. It was claimed that Anis was killed by being thrown from the roof of the fourth floor. Amata police killed Anis. Anis was a resident of Amtar in Howrah district and a student of Alia University in Calcutta.