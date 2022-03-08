World

Bail for 18 leaders and activists of Left Students and Youth Organization

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 22 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

Eighteen leaders and activists of the Left Students and Youth Organization have been arrested on bail while protesting the death of Anis Khan, a student leader from West Bengal, India. They were released on bail from Howrah jail on Tuesday.

The bloody body of student leader Anis was found in front of his house in Amtar, Howrah in the middle of the night on February 25. After that the whole state including the whole Amta became turbulent. Protests, demonstrations, processions and rallies began. It was claimed that Anis was killed by being thrown from the roof of the fourth floor. Amata police killed Anis. Anis was a resident of Amtar in Howrah district and a student of Alia University in Calcutta.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 22 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

Rail travel in Greater Paris region covered at €5 per ticket

29 mins ago
Photo of Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

Founder of Russian propaganda center turned out to be a spy in the USA

1 hour ago
Photo of Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

1 hour ago
Photo of Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

Diplomatic traffic in Turkey: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is coming to Turkey

2 hours ago
Back to top button