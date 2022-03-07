Bangladesh is also facing three risks in terms of economic progress

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for the immediate release of an audit report on government spending on covid without delay. The agency welcomes the completion of all government spending audits to prevent corona.

In the Corona situation, the IMF has advised to keep a close watch on inflation. Due to the rise in prices of daily commodities in the international market, the average inflation may increase to 5.9 percent in the current 2021-22 fiscal year.

The Executive Board of the IMF has completed its Article Four Consulting observation on Bangladesh. It was released last Friday.

Despite the economic progress, the international organization thinks that there are three risks facing Bangladesh at the moment. These are the uncertain course of the corona, the low vaccination rate and the risk of climate change. The IMF called for a strong macroeconomic policy, modern policy framework and implementation to move from the list of least developed countries to higher middle income countries. The IMF has said that the budget deficit could rise to 6.1 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year.

According to the IMF report on the financial sector in Bangladesh, the risk to the banking sector has increased due to the increase in the rate of corona infection. Therefore, the company has urged to strengthen the supervision of the banking sector as well as improve corporate governance. The IMF has also suggested legal reforms to curb defaulting loans in the banking sector, especially state-owned banks.