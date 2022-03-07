Bappi Lahiri: The proverbial man of disco music in the Indian subcontinent

The name that resonates frequently when it comes to disco music in the Indian subcontinent is Bappi Lahiri. The singer, who dominated the Bollywood music scene throughout the 80’s and 90’s, passed away at the age of 69. Last Tuesday (February 15) in the middle of the night, everyone’s favorite Bappi Da fans waited for thousands of new songs and did not leave the country in silence. Today’s feature is about the music biography of this musician.

Bappi Lahiri is a family of musicians

A Bengali Brahmin family in Jalpaiguri, India on November 26, 1952; Alokesh Lahiri illuminated the lap of song couple Apresh Lahiri and flute Lahiri. The Lahiri couple had a good grasp of classical music and Shyama music. Alokesh, the only child, did not have much speed to master the rules of song and tabla. His uncle was Kishore Kumar, a famous singer of India. After entering the music hall, this Alokesh became Bappi Lahiri.

As a musician, his own costumes set him apart from other artists. As well as singing, her specialties were gold ornaments, velvet cardigans and sunglasses.

Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri is also a singer. Following in the footsteps of his father Bappa Lahiri, he has chosen music management as his profession. Bappa also has a grandson in Bappa Lahiri’s house; Name Krish Lahiri.

Disco King Bappi Lahiri and the golden chapter of music

Bappi Lahiri has worked as a composer for the first 15 years of his music career. All the songs were hits at that time.

Kishore and Lata’s duet “Phir Janam Lenge Hum” to his tune received quite a response across India. All the songs in the film became very popular during the 1967 run. As a result, Bappi Lahiri was recognized as the national music director.

In the same year, he appeared for the first time with his singing duet with Sulakshana Pandit in “Jana Kahan Hai”.

Songs from films like 1979’s Up Ki Khatir, Dil Se Mile Dil, Patita, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Hatia and Suraksha became famous for their melodic music.

In the 1980s, the audience got a new Bappi. The song “Ayamme Disco Dancer” starring superhit hero Mithun Chakraborty in the 1982 film “Disco Dancer” was sung all over India. Disco King has been associated with his name ever since. One by one, he started to change the Bollywood music genre by singing intoxicating songs.

He created a great fusion of Indian music with the style of international music and the exuberant rhythm of youth.

He also composed some ghazals for the 1975 film Aitbar, titled “Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Vi Hai” and “Awaaz Di Hai”. The superhit films starring Rajesh Khanna in the music directed by him in the 80’s are Naya Kadam, Masterji, Aaj Ka Bidhayak Ram Avtar, Bewafai, Maqsad, Surag, and Adhikari.

Since the success of Himmatwala, Bappi has been regularly composing songs in movie songs starring Jitendra, a successful hero of the time.

Bappi Lahiri directed every hit track including “Raat Baki Bat Baki”, “Jawani Jaaneman” starring Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nemak Halal.

The 1969 Bengali film Amar Sangi’s “Chirodini Tumi Yeh Amar” is still popular among Bappi fans. Bappi Lahiri’s own Hindi version of the song “Dil Mein Ho Tum” was also very popular. His songs also brought commercial success to some other Bengali films. Among these were hope and love, my you, immortal love, temples, notoriety, bloodshed and love.

Bappi Lahiri’s achievement in music life

In 1986, he entered the Guinness Book of World Records for recording more than 160 songs for 33 films. Received the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director in 1975. In 2012, his song “Uh La La”, directed and sung, won the Mirchi Music Awards as the best item song of the year. In 2016,at the Filmfare Awards and Mirchi Music Awards, Lifetime Achievement awards to him.

He created the world of music with popular musicians like Vijay Benedict, Sharon Prabhakar, Alisha Chinai, and Usha Uthup. But the melody he left behind will feed the music industry further.