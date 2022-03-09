Barcelona coach Xavi announced his favorite football player in Galatasaray

Barcelona Coach Xavi Hernandez spoke at the press conference before the game they will play with Galatasaray.

The highlights of Xavi’s statements are as follows;

* “We are very excited. The team is in good shape, we will play in front of our fans, the mood is very good right now and we have worked hard to get to this point. We have to try to play like in the last matches and get a good result because the match in Turkey will be difficult.”

*”My torrent friend. He followed the training in Qatar. He has a similar understanding of the game to us, but the Turkish League is different and it takes time to get used to it. Dome has this experience and quality. Galatasaray is a good team and will rise to higher ranks.”

*”Galatasaray plays as a team. Domenec aims to impose his own understanding of the game. They want to have the ball, they have different tactical concepts such as triple defense. They also have good names individually. I think Kerem Aktürkoğlu is a good player.”

*”Inaki Pena wasn’t getting time here, so he made a bold decision and wanted to go somewhere he could play. He’s performing well, he’s a talented goalkeeper and our goal is to return to Barça at the end of the season and be a part of the team again.