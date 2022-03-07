Barcelona won against Elche

Barcelona, ​​who have scored four goals in three games in a row, have suffered some setbacks this time around. Falling behind in the first half also raised the fear of stumbling. However, in the second half, Xavi Hernandez’s team got the expected victory with the goal of two substitutes.

Barcelona won the La Liga match 2-1 on Sunday at Elche. Ferran Torres equalized after Fidel Chavez’s goal gave the hosts the lead. Memphis Dipay scored the winning goal within 10 minutes of the last transfer.

The Catalan club have won La Liga for the third time in a row and for the fourth time in a row. They have risen to the third position in the league table after winning a tough fight.

Dembele returned to the starting XI as a reward for scoring a great goal against Bilbao. The first chance of the match comes from the hand of the French forward. Defender Enzo Rocco thwarted Abameyang’s attempt with an extended cross in his six-yard box.

Despite losing the golden opportunity to go ahead in the 26th minute, Barcelona lost a lot. Dembele’s shot from the left side of the six-yard box was blocked by the goalkeeper but he could not keep the ball in his hand. Defender Diego Gonzalez blocked a shot taken by Frankie de Young on a loose ball.

In the first 30 minutes, Elche managed to counter the pressure of the opponent. They also got a chance in the 36th minute. But he got the ball in the gap in the D-box and blew it away.

The hosts got the goal after seven minutes. Spanish midfielder Fidel Chavez found the address with a great corner kick into the D-box with his teammate’s pass. Mark-Andre Ter Stegen did not reach the ball by jumping to the far post.

That was one of their four shots on goal in the first half. In contrast, Barcelona could not do anything even with four goals with 10 shots.

Barcelona made two more good attacks in the first 10 minutes of the second half. But the success did not match. Finally, Ferran equalized in the 70th minute.

Jordi Alba extended the ball to the front with a small tap on Dembele’s great cross from the right. And Ferran broke the offside trap and changed the direction of the ball with a light touch on the goal. This is the first goal in La Liga for the Spanish forward, who arrived at the Camp Nou in January.

Four minutes later, Barcelona fell behind again. However, Ter Stegen kept the team level by blocking Meer’s shot in the D-box without any interruption.

Before that one shot of Elche, Barcelona started attacking one after another. Gavi’s replacement early in the second half could have been Ferran’s hat-trick. But his two great attempts were blocked by goalkeeper Edgar Badia.

Memphis scored the winning goal in the 84th minute with a successful spot kick. Barcelona got a penalty when Antonio Barragan got the ball in the D-box.

Desperate, Elche made a strong pressure towards the end. Jordi Alba was the first in Barcelona’s D-box and Sergio Busquets was caught in the added time. The referee’s response, however, did not match.

Elvi’s midfielder Javier Pastor, who was on the sidelines of Elche, was furious at the referee’s decision for not getting the penalty.

Elche scored in the last minute of added time. However, Ter Stegen ensured the victory by stopping the head of Gido Carrio with great skill.

Barcelona is in the third place with 13 wins in 26 matches and 48 points in 9 draws. Real Betis has dropped to number four with 2 points less.

Real Madrid is at the top with 63 points in 26 matches. Sevilla with 55 points in the match.