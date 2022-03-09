Basketball star Russell Westbrook is tired of persistent comments: “The moment my name is shamed, it becomes a problem”

After his wife took to social media to take notice of the criticism and even “death wishes” her family has received, Russell Westbrook addressed the harassment they faced in his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I’m 100 percent behind my wife and how she feels,” Westbrook said. “When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and shooting shots. But the moment my name is shamed, it becomes a problem.

“I kind of let it go in the past because it never really bothered me. But recently it really hit me. My wife and I were at a parental contact with my son Noah. And the teacher told me, “Noah, he’s so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everyone and walks around and says, ‘I’m Westbrook.’” I was shocked, it touched me. I can no longer allow people to smear my name.