‘Batman’ Movie not going to Russia

Everything was fine. But the awaited release of Hollywood films including ‘Batman’ is not going to Russia in protest of the attack on Ukraine. Companies such as Warner Bros., Disney and Sony have suspended the release of their pictures in Russia.

The list of suspended films released in Russia includes ‘The Batman’, ‘Turning Red’, ‘Morbius’. Many countries around the world are imposing sanctions on Russia. The companies have taken this decision as part of this. Even global companies such as car manufacturers and fuel producers are severing business ties with Russia.

Russia has unleashed an unprovoked attack on Ukraine and a humanitarian crisis in Russia, according to Disney’s animated film ‘Turning Red’. That is why we are not releasing movies in this country.

In addition, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, Google have also limited relations with Russia. Netflix has said it will not operate in Russia. Russian news portals use Facebook so that it does not spread false information, Facebook is paying special attention. They have limited the activities of the portals. Google has blocked Russian YouTube channels across Europe.

Many stars from Angelina Jolie to Mark Rafalo, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto, Priyanka Chopra have protested Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on social media. ‘Avengers’ star Mark Raffaello wrote on Instagram that innocent people in Ukraine, Russia and Europe are the victims of this unequal violence and destruction, especially young people; Love and prayers for them. You were not supposed to see this distortion and filth. ‘