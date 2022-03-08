News

Bayern beat Salzburg in the quarterfinals

Bayern Munich 6-1 Red Bull Salzburg

(Lewandowski-3, Mller-3, Nabri, Sane) (Kierberg)

In the first leg, Salzburg drew 1-1 at home with Bayern Munich. Karim Adeyami’s fearless football attracted a lot of attention. But where Salzburg’s resistance flew in the second leg is questionable.

In the second leg, half a dozen more goals were added on the left side of the scoreline, but no changes were made on the right side. Bayern won by a huge margin of 6-1 goals. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and German forward Thomas Mারller scored a pair of hat-tricks. Winger Leroy Sane and Serge Nabri scored one goal each. The only goal for Salzburg was scored by Moritz Kierberg.

