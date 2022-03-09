Bayern Munich: Lewandowski wins hat-trick against Salzburg in 23 minutes

Bayern Munich have “slaughtered” their opponent in the Champions League Eighth Final: the German football team beat Salzburg, Austria 7-1, to an 8-2 finish.

The Bavarians staged a fiesta under the direction of Robert Lewandowski , a Polish who reached the hat-trick . The striker took the away goal three times in the 23rd minute of the match – twice from a penalty – to pass Milan Simone’s 24-minute BL hat-trick record set in 1996 against Norway’s Rosenborg.

Lewandowski, who inexplicably lags behind the 2020 and 2021 Gold Balls, is already 42 goalies this season – 12 in the BL, making it the best – which also means he could have celebrated at least 40 goals in his seventh season in a row. hits. And in the most prestigious cup series, he was successful only 85 times. Despite the brutal numbers, the Munichers have not yet been able to agree on an extension with Lewandowski, so they could lose their biggest ace in the summer.

Incidentally, doubling Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané took part in the Salzburg knockout, meaning that Bayern’s offensive machine worked perfectly this time.

– It was a great match for us, we provided an incredibly technical performance. We created a lot of situations, we played football beautifully, and we still had a lot of nice attacks that didn’t end with a goal. But we still made it to seven hits, ”Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann rushed from his football players after the blow.