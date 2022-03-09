Bearstore century with Stokes-Fox-Oaks

Messed up in the beginning. 4 wickets not to make 48 runs in 16 overs. Luckily, Johnny Bairstow was there!

His unbeaten century gave England a good first day at the Antigua Test. At the end of the first day, England’s score was 26 for 6. Bairstow unbeaten on 109 at the other end with Chris Oakes (24).

Bairstow also scored a century in the last Test against Australia in Sydney in January. He also scored hundreds against the West Indies President’s XI before the Antigua Test.

Bairstow saved England from danger by making his form a shield. He put England in a safe position with a pair of 6 runs with Ben Stokes, 99 runs with Ben Fox and 54 runs with Oaks.

The two teams took to the field wearing black armbands to mourn the death of Australian legend Shane Warne. After batting for more than five hours, Bairstow picked up the eighth century of his Test career with 21 fours off 217 balls.

Stokes (36), Fox (42) and Oaks (24 not out) gave him great support. This is the first time Stokes, Fox and Oaks have played international cricket together for England.

West Indies could not hold the initial pressure. As the day’s play progressed, the burden of pressure fell on the shoulders of the English batsmen. England lost 4 wickets in the first session but lost 1 wicket in the next two sessions.