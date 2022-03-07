Before leaving for Dubai, Shakib said it was not possible to play in the South Africa series
Shakib Al Hasan has said that at the moment he is not in the mental and physical condition to play international cricket in South Africa. The left-arm all-rounder said he felt like a ‘passenger’ in the squad for the latest Afghanistan series.
Before Shakib’s tour of South Africa, there was uncertainty about the Test match. Shakib took leave from the Test series as it clashed with the IPL schedule. However, in the end the team did not get in the IPL auction. Then BCB president Nazmul Hasan said, Shakib will play in Test series.
Leaving Shakib, the BCB announced the squad for the Test and ODI series. But Shakib’s visit to South Africa is again in doubt after Shakib’s words today.
Shakib was present at the jersey unveiling ceremony of Dhaka Premier League team Mohammedan today. Before leaving for Dubai, he told reporters at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport: “Speaking of the South Africa series, I am in a state of mental and physical condition. That’s why I think if I get a break, if I get that interest back, the game will be easier for me. ‘
Shakib took 2 wickets in the first T20 after taking 5 wickets in the ODI series against Afghanistan. He was wicketless in the last T20. He could not score more than 30 runs in any innings. Shakib says he didn’t find himself in the Afghanistan series, “I thought I was a” passenger “in the Afghanistan series, which I never wanted to be. I could not enjoy the game at all, 6 T20s and ODIs in the whole series. Tried, but didn’t. ‘
In this situation, the former captain does not think it is right to play in the South Africa series. I also talked about this with Jalal Bhai (Head of Cricket Management Department of BCB). Jalal Bhai said, Uni will also think for two days, he also gave me time to think. I think a decision should be made after that. ‘
The final decision will come later, there may be many changes in it. But at the moment, Shakib is against his game in South Africa in such a state of mind. . As I have said before, it would be very sad to be in the team if I could not fulfill my own expectations, the expectations of the people. It will be like cheating with your teammates.
However, while talking to the BCB president about the game, Shakib agreed to go to South Africa. But based on his current physical and mental condition, he also mentioned the possibility of playing in any one of the Test and ODI series. “I have talked to Papun Bhai (BCB president) and agreed to play,” he said. But now that I am in the mental and physical condition, it may be that I can play the Test series without playing ODIs. Then maybe I will be able to be in good mental and physical condition, that may be. These will actually depend on the discussion.
However, at the moment, playing in his own condition seems to be a ‘betrayal’ of the country’s cricket. I want to be in a position to live up to my expectations, the way the team thinks of me. Yes, there is no guarantee that I will perform. But at least I know I’m in the best position to perform for the country. But if I know I’m not in that situation, there’s no point in wasting time. I don’t think it would be right to ruin another place, to betray the country’s cricket. ‘
The Bangladesh team will leave for South Africa on March 11. There will be two Tests with three ODIs in the tour. The ODI series starts on March 16 and the Test series starts on March 30.