Before leaving for Dubai, Shakib said it was not possible to play in the South Africa series

Shakib Al Hasan has said that at the moment he is not in the mental and physical condition to play international cricket in South Africa. The left-arm all-rounder said he felt like a ‘passenger’ in the squad for the latest Afghanistan series.

Before Shakib’s tour of South Africa, there was uncertainty about the Test match. Shakib took leave from the Test series as it clashed with the IPL schedule. However, in the end the team did not get in the IPL auction. Then BCB president Nazmul Hasan said, Shakib will play in Test series.

Leaving Shakib, the BCB announced the squad for the Test and ODI series. But Shakib’s visit to South Africa is again in doubt after Shakib’s words today.