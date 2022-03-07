Beijing-Moscow relations are steel-hard: Chinese Foreign Minister

The West has been vocal in its opposition to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Ordinary people around the world are also protesting against Putin. There have been anti-war protests in Russia itself. The Putin government has detained thousands of people in protest. Under such circumstances, China has said that Moscow-Beijing relations are still “steel hard”. China has said that it has sided with Russia in the ongoing war, without much hesitation. He also indicated that he would not vote against Russia in the UN condemnation motion. Although Russia has sided with Russia, Beijing has said it is willing to mediate. The announcement was made by Beijing on Monday, according to AFP.

Last month, China claimed that there was “no limit” to the strategic partnership between the two countries. At a news conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the friendly relations between the two countries are very strong. The potential for future cooperation between the two sides is very wide.

He added that China is willing to work with the international community to mediate the crisis.

Earlier this week, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell gave an interview to the Spanish daily El Mundo. At the time, he said, China should mediate in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Because the Western powers are not able to play an effective role in the peace talks.

Beijing has repeatedly said it will play a constructive role in resolving the crisis. Earlier, however, China did not promise to join or host any peace talks.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign minister said they would send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The Chinese foreign minister described Sino-Russian relations as “the most important bilateral relationship in the world.” He described the relationship between the two countries as “conducive to world peace, stability and development”.

Wang Yi said last month’s commitment to the Sino-Russian partnership “clearly and unequivocally shows the world” that both countries “collectively oppose the revival of the Cold War mentality”.

Russian gas giant Gazprom announced this month that it had signed an agreement to design a pipeline in China. This is a step towards a gas supply agreement with China. Gazprom says Russia’s supply of gas to China will reduce its dependence on European buyers.

Meanwhile, Russian banks said on Sunday that they planned to issue cards using China’s UnionPay technology. The decision was taken by Russian banks after Visa and MasterCard suspended their operations in Russia.

China and Russia are two rivals in the once bitter Cold War. Since President Xi Jinping took office almost a decade ago, the two countries have become increasingly close in their confrontation with US forces.

The United States has been lobbying China to play a more active role in mediating the crisis since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, Wang warned the United States and its Western allies that the informal Russia-China alliance “would not be influenced by third parties.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the issue of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “moment of choice” for China. Australia is pressuring China to take action against Russia to prove that China is committed to world peace.

Morrison, an intellectual at the Loy Institute, said the ongoing Russian campaign in Ukraine would have a greater impact on China than any other country.

War analysts believe that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will encourage China to take similar action against the self-governing island of Taiwan. Beijing has been claiming Taiwan as its own.

“The Taiwan issue is fundamentally different from the Ukraine issue,” Wang said. He added that Taiwan would “finally return to the embrace of the motherland.” Claiming that Taiwan is part of China, he said, “The Taiwan issue is very much an internal matter of China.”

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine on February 24. Western nations continue to impose sanctions to prevent Russian aggression. Several countries, including the United States, have imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian and Ukrainian officials held two rounds of meetings on the Belarusian border to end the fighting. However, the meeting ended twice without any agreement. Kiev says they have decided to sit down again. Both sides are preparing for this. Diplomatic efforts to end the war are still ongoing. India has spoken to Putin and Zelensky, leaders of Israel and the Arab world. Many have also suggested mediation in resolving the issue.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Zelenski spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden. The two discussed sanctions against Russia and economic cooperation in Ukraine, Zelensky said.

The White House said in a statement that Biden had spoken with his administration and allies about taking steps to increase pressure on Russia to invade Ukraine.

In a tweet, Zelensky said: “I have discussed Biden once again as part of an ongoing discussion. Ukraine’s security, economic issues, sanctions on Russia have been discussed with Biden.