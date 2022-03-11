Benefits of eating banana before going to bed at night

Can’t sleep? But you can try banana at night.

It’s time to dump her and move on. Extremely tired, it looks like you will fall asleep as soon as the bed is turned. But it didn’t work out as planned.

In an episode of the Well and Good website’s YouTube series, You vs. Food, Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, a certified nutritionist in the United States, strongly advocates banana and almond butter, or peanut butter, for a quick sleep.

He says, “Before eating at night, remember that what you eat and what you eat before you go to sleep will have a big impact on sleep and digestion. If food is not digested before going to sleep, the body will pay more attention to digestion, not sleep. At this time the blood sugar level will be higher, it will keep you awake. Sleep also depends on how sensitive your body is to food. That’s why processed sugar and carbohydrates should not be eaten at this time. ”

“Now, after going through a lot of stress, the brain can ask for ‘comfort food’ at night. For example, chocolate cookies. Because these foods will add ‘dopamine’ to the brain. But then the ideal food will be banana and almond butter. ”

“Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium, which relax the muscles. Almond butter, on the other hand, contains ‘tryptophan’. It’s an amino acid that reaches the brain and turns into serotonin. ”

The mixture of banana and almonds is also very tasty. And playing together increases the supply of carbohydrates in bananas to tryptophan. As a result, sleep comes easily.