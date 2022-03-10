Beside the fighting women

Russia’s aggression is going on in Ukraine. Women are working there to protect their motherland. Some directly on the battlefield, some as volunteers, and some as collaborators. Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston stood by these fighting women.

March 8 was International Women’s Day. On this occasion, Jennifer Aniston gave status to women working for the people of Ukraine in Ukraine and neighboring countries. He called them ‘heroes’. She also called for the cooperation of women fighters in Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Jennifer also provided links to a number of human rights and voluntary organizations in her post. Through these organizations his fans have encouraged the people of Ukraine to cooperate. He himself, however, did not say through which organization he was cooperating.

‘Think of the women and girls who are fighting heroically for their country in Ukraine and around the world. As soldiers, as mothers, as organizers, as refugee caretakers, as defendants, as journalists … these women have risked their lives in Ukraine and neighboring countries. You are incredible and the whole world is with you. ‘ Jennifer writes in her status.

Jennifer added that it is difficult to figure out how to support these women. So she gave links to various human rights and charitable organizations in the post, so that anyone can help those women who are fighting.

Just as the Western world has sided with Ukraine, so too have Western stars extended a helping hand to Ukraine. They called for cooperation with Ukraine on social media and other platforms.