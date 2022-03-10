Beside the victims of the Ukraine-Palestine war

Gigi will walk the ramp at several fashion shows in the fall. He wrote on Instagram, “At a time of horror and heartbreak in history, we are going to take the stage after a bunch of new jewelry. Most of us have no control over our work schedule. But this time we want to walk for another reason. Following in the footsteps of my friend Mika Organiaraj, I pledge to donate all the autumn shore earrings to help the victims of the Ukraine war, and to the Palestinians who are suffering the same fate. We must always keep our eyes and hearts open for any injustice. Let’s stand side by side like brothers and sisters irrespective of politics-race-religion. At the end of the day, not the leaders, the common people are affected by the war.