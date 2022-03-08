News

Bhasani asked Yahya to accept independence

19 hours ago


According to the program of the movement announced by the Awami League, on this day, all the government and semi-government offices, high courts and district courts, including the secretariat, went on strike. Only those government offices which Bangabandhu ordered to remain open remain open. Banking activities are going on all over the country. Buses, motor vehicles, rickshaws and other vehicles ply. Shops and bazaars are open. Launches and trains run normally. Domestic routes are closed. Government and semi-government offices, buildings and vehicles and

An indefinite curfew was imposed in Rajshahi city every night from nine to eight hours. The Awami League said in a statement that the reason for the sudden imposition of curfew in Rajshahi after the announcement that the army had been withdrawn from the camp was not clear. Condemning this, they demanded immediate lifting of the curfew.

