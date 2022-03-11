Biden’s hour-long talks with Erdogan

US President Joe Biden has spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders spoke on the phone on Thursday. At this time they talked about the situation in Ukraine in particular. The two leaders also talked about bilateral relations.

The two leaders talked for about an hour, said Jane Sackie, a White House press secretary.

Erdogan said that Turkey will continue its efforts for a political solution to the existing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He also called the tripartite meeting between the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey in Turkey a diplomatic victory.

The White House said in a statement that the two leaders had expressed concern about Russia’s war against Ukraine.

A statement from the White House said, “Both leaders reaffirmed their strong support for the Government and people of Ukraine. They welcomed the concerted response of the international community to the crisis, emphasizing the need for an immediate end to the Russian aggression.

Biden expressed “gratitude” to Turkey for taking the initiative to find a diplomatic solution to the existing conflict.

Erdogan called on the United States to purchase 40 new aircraft as soon as possible and finalize the modernization of Turkey’s F-16 fighter jets. He said he expects the matter to be finalized soon.

Erdogan also said it was time to lift all unjust sanctions on Turkey in the defense industry. Source: Anadolu Agency, TRT World.