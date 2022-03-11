Bird’s nest hotel

Suppose a circular structure on a tree is inside a human habitation? Bird nests again around that circular structure. Surprising to hear, the ‘Tree Hotel’ has created an opportunity for tourists to spend time in such a ‘bird kingdom’. It is surrounded by 350 bird nests. This was reported by the international media CNN.

The Tree Hotel is located in the village of Harads, in northern Sweden. Get off at Stockholm, the country’s capital, and fly to Liulia Airport. Then another hour’s drive from there.

The hotel was built in 2010. A couple named Kent and Britta Lindval built it in modern architectural style. Apart from architects and designers, ornithologists also play a role in creating the environment here. At the Tree Hotel, bird lovers can enjoy the beauty from inside their rooms. The bird house nestled around the hotel has a variety of birds, including local species. There are also bats and beehives.

The hotel, which is set to open next May, will cost about 1,200 for two tourists, including breakfast. Zoya Albuquerque, one of the hotel’s leading architects, said: “The goal of this project is to bring the environment and architecture together.”