Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

In his submission, Ahmad Rahimi writes that the United States has some kind of guilt in the war that is currently going on in Ukraine. I think that is a misleading picture of the situation. The United States has done similar things in the near future, the example of Afghanistan is taken up.

However, Russia is the aggressive party in this conflict. The United States has not in any way incited Russia to invade the independent state of Ukraine. The discussion about the US military involvement in other conflicts is important to have, but it has nothing to do with this particular conflict.

We must be able to condemn the actions of Putin and the Russian regime, it is their decision that has led Russia to enter Ukraine.

As someone with relatives, friends, and acquaintances in Eastern Europe, I look at the development with horror. I hope, like so many others, for a peaceful solution as soon as possible. The most important thing right now is to support the Ukrainian civilian population, and to help those fleeing the war.