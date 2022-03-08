World

Body of Indian ambassador to Palestine recovered, investigation ordered

Indian Ambassador to Palestine Mukul Arya has died in a ‘mysterious’ death.

The cause of death is not yet known. Indian Foreign Minister S Jayashankar has expressed grief over the death of Mukul. News Deutsche Welle.

Mukul, a young diplomat, took over as Indian ambassador to Ramallah last year.

In his condolence message, Jayashankar said, “We are deeply saddened by the death of an Indian diplomat in Ramallah. He was a brilliant officer. He had time to do more. I offer my deepest condolences to his family.

The Palestinian Authority has expressed surprise at the incident. Following the news, the President and Prime Minister of Palestine have been instructed to take necessary action.

The Palestinian government has ordered an investigation into the incident. In a statement, they said they were “surprised” and “stunned” by the incident.

Mukul Arya is a 2006 Indian Foreign Service officer. He caught the eye as a capable young diplomat.

Prior to Palestine, he worked at Indian embassies in Afghanistan and Russia. He was also in the Permanent Representative of the United Nations in Paris.

