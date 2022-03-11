Body row, place in mass grave

Photojournalist Evgeny Maloletka captures the mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by a series of Russian attacks. That picture has gone viral on social media. Evgeny says the death toll is rising every day. Forty bodies came here on Tuesday. By noon on Wednesday, it had reached 30. Rows of corpses on one side, and the Mariupol administration in the midst of a labor crisis on the other, cut a 65-foot-long trench near a local cemetery. Soldiers and civilians are being buried in the mass grave.

The Russian military has been attacking Ukraine for the past 15 days. Cities like Kiev, Kharkiv, Sumi, Mariupol were the worst hit. Russia bombed a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol yesterday. Three people, including a child, were killed. At least 18 injured. Many were crushed under the rubble. The death toll is expected to rise further.

Mariupol is now in the throes of a series of attacks. “At least 1,300 people have died in the city,” said Sergei Orlov, the city’s deputy mayor. However, the actual number may be three, four times more. Many bodies of those killed by bombs and missiles are lying on the streets. We can’t count, “he said, adding that the city’s electricity and water lines were cut off. To save lives, most people have now taken refuge in bomb shelters and underground metro stations. A temporary ceasefire to rescue the residents of Mariupol.