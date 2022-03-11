World

Body row, place in mass grave

Long trenches have been cut in the ground. Workers wearing blue overall are pushing rows and rows of corpses in it.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 12 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Long trenches have been cut in the ground. Workers wearing blue overall are pushing rows of corpses in it. The bodies are packed in black plastic bags. Many, however, did not get that good fortune. The last curtain matched behind the sheets and blankets.

Photojournalist Evgeny Maloletka captures the mass grave in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by a series of Russian attacks. That picture has gone viral on social media. Evgeny says the death toll is rising every day. Forty bodies came here on Tuesday. By noon on Wednesday, it had reached 30. Rows of corpses on one side, and the Mariupol administration in the midst of a labor crisis on the other, cut a 65-foot-long trench near a local cemetery. Soldiers and civilians are being buried in the mass grave.

The Russian military has been attacking Ukraine for the past 15 days. Cities like Kiev, Kharkiv, Sumi, Mariupol were the worst hit. Russia bombed a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol yesterday. Three people, including a child, were killed. At least 18 injured. Many were crushed under the rubble. The death toll is expected to rise further.

Mariupol is now in the throes of a series of attacks. “At least 1,300 people have died in the city,” said Sergei Orlov, the city’s deputy mayor. However, the actual number may be three, four times more. Many bodies of those killed by bombs and missiles are lying on the streets. We can’t count, “he said, adding that the city’s electricity and water lines were cut off. To save lives, most people have now taken refuge in bomb shelters and underground metro stations. A temporary ceasefire to rescue the residents of Mariupol.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 12 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Unknown benefits of eating banana

Unknown benefits of eating banana

3 hours ago

The bill was passed of ban Russian fuel by the US Congress

3 hours ago
Photo of Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, erupting hot lava and ash

Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, erupting hot lava and ash

3 hours ago
Photo of Ukraine leaves 2.5 million refugees in war

Ukraine leaves 2.5 million refugees in war

3 hours ago
Back to top button