Borrell asks the Europeans to lower the heating: “Reduce the dependence of those who attack Ukraine”

The EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell , has called on Wednesday for a collective effort from the citizens of Europe to lower the heating in their homes and cut economic ties with Russia in retaliation for the military offensive against Ukraine.

In this sense, he has asked to draw lessons from the coronavirus crisis and commit to collective efforts at European level in the “political crusade” against Russia, starting by limiting energy dependence as much as possible. “Cut off the gas in your homes, reduce the dependency of those who attack Ukraine and let’s commit ourselves more to a collective defense,” he summarized.

