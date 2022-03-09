Breaking a 56-year record, the only achievement on the last day

The question arose at the end of the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test yesterday – what is the benefit of playing on the last day today? It is quite certain that the test is a draw!

Australia finished the fourth day with 449 runs for 6 wickets. After adding only 10 runs in this morning’s session, Australia were bowled out for 459 in the first innings but many could not find the rationale for the game. Pakistan’s two ‘Bersik’ opening batsmen made the match even more tumultuous.

Australia could not break their 252-run partnership. Abdullah Shafiq was unbeaten on 136 during the Test draw. Imam, who scored 156 in the previous innings, made an unbeaten 111 * in this innings. Imam did not have a century in the test before this match, now two centuries next to the name!

The draw match has been recorded. This is Pakistan’s highest run-scoring opening partnership against Australia in Tests. The Abdullah-Imam duo broke the record of 249 runs scored by Abdul Qadir and Khaled Ibadullah 56 years ago. All in all, it is the third highest run-scoring opening pair in Pakistan’s Test history.