Breaking a 56-year record, the only achievement on the last day
The question arose at the end of the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test yesterday – what is the benefit of playing on the last day today? It is quite certain that the test is a draw!
Australia finished the fourth day with 449 runs for 6 wickets. After adding only 10 runs in this morning’s session, Australia were bowled out for 459 in the first innings but many could not find the rationale for the game. Pakistan’s two ‘Bersik’ opening batsmen made the match even more tumultuous.
Australia could not break their 252-run partnership. Abdullah Shafiq was unbeaten on 136 during the Test draw. Imam, who scored 156 in the previous innings, made an unbeaten 111 * in this innings. Imam did not have a century in the test before this match, now two centuries next to the name!
The draw match has been recorded. This is Pakistan’s highest run-scoring opening partnership against Australia in Tests. The Abdullah-Imam duo broke the record of 249 runs scored by Abdul Qadir and Khaled Ibadullah 56 years ago. All in all, it is the third highest run-scoring opening pair in Pakistan’s Test history.
But in the words of Steven Smith, ‘Dead Wicket’ did not find the thrill of Test in these records either. The Australian media channel Channel 7 tweeted a picture to show what the wicket was like in Rawalpindi. The picture is of the highway, with the scorecard of the Rawalpindi Test.
Rawalpindi’s wicket was like a highway for the batsmen. Otherwise, after playing for five days, how could he get 116 runs in three innings, Australia could not bat in the second innings!
In the last part of the game on the fifth day, the players of both the teams were in a very cheerful mood. There was not a trace of competition! Everyone knew the Test was being drawn. So it is better to spend the time somehow.
They are more interested in Australian players. However, Imam is the tenth batsman in Pakistan’s Test history to score a double century in this Test.
However, Australia got a chance to get Imam out for 95 runs today. The on-field umpire did not respond to the Australians’ plea when Nathan Lyon’s ball touched his bat and landed on the pads with a short leg. Imam would have been out if he had taken the review. As seen in the video replay Ultra-AJ, the ball touched his bat.
In the next over of the Lions, the Australian players again appealed for a catch against Imam. The umpire did not respond again, but Australia took the review. But to no avail, the ball landed on Imam’s Thai pad.
Pakistan’s left-arm batsman Fawad was as comfortable in the dressing room as the Imam-Abdullahs were joking on the field. Batting-bowling did nothing. In the first innings of fielding, Usman Khazar missed the catch. 7.6 lakh so you will get Fawad even if your name is not on the scorecard!
Short Score:
Pakistan: 48/4 (declared) and 252/0 (Abdullah 138 *, Imam 111 *; Stark 0/29, Lion 0/75, Head 0/35).
Australia: 459
Result: Test draw
Best of the match: Imam-ul-Haq
Series: The two teams drew 0-0 in a three-match series.