Brett Lee can find out by searching on Google that there is no Warne

Five days have passed since Shane Warne’s death. But to the whole cricket world it is still unbelievable – Warne is not! And one day, do not fill the surroundings with the usual humor and fun. Never get involved in a debate. His ‘Ball of the Century’ or match-winning bowling spells will be on YouTube or in the archives. We have to find Warne in that.

The death was heartbreaking for his former teammates in the Australian team. Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke cried as they remembered Warne. Death that no one can accept. Such a lively person will fool everyone and leave, no one can accept. The whole thing seemed like a nightmare to his teammates.

The same goes for former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee. He woke up late at night to the sound of a phone call before he realized something. Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann called to tell him about Warne’s death.