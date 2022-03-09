Brett Lee can find out by searching on Google that there is no Warne
Five days have passed since Shane Warne’s death. But to the whole cricket world it is still unbelievable – Warne is not! And one day, do not fill the surroundings with the usual humor and fun. Never get involved in a debate. His ‘Ball of the Century’ or match-winning bowling spells will be on YouTube or in the archives. We have to find Warne in that.
The death was heartbreaking for his former teammates in the Australian team. Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke cried as they remembered Warne. Death that no one can accept. Such a lively person will fool everyone and leave, no one can accept. The whole thing seemed like a nightmare to his teammates.
The same goes for former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee. He woke up late at night to the sound of a phone call before he realized something. Former England off-spinner Graeme Swann called to tell him about Warne’s death.
Anyone who tells another bad news usually turns a little. This is done consciously. Because, for many, bad news can be terrible. Especially the loss of people nearby or any danger. It was late at night in Australia when Warne’s frozen body was discovered on Friday in a villa in Koh Samui, Thailand. Brett Leo was sleeping that day. Graeme wakes up on Swann’s phone. The English off-spinner told him: “I can’t believe Warne’s news, Lee.” At the time, Brett Lee thought Warne might have created a new controversy.
Lee (Brett Lee Podcast) described the moment in his podcast, ‘I was with my parents. First I went back to South Coast and then to Southern Island. I fell asleep that night. I fall asleep by lowering the phone. Suddenly my house became illuminated by the light of the phone. When I woke up, Graeme Swann called. As soon as he picks up the phone, he tells me, “Lee, I can’t believe Warney’s news.” At first I thought Warne had done something new. ‘
Brett Lee then did a Google search for Warne’s news. There you see, the incredible news — Warne is no more, ‘I couldn’t believe it. I could not think of anything like that. My father also came down from the floor of the house and said, “What am I looking at!”
Why only Brett Lee, the whole cricket world is asking the question on Friday evening, ‘What am I listening to!’