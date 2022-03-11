Butterflies, chewing gum, helicopters — what’s not on that list

Can chewing gum be a cause for fear? Fear of multiple multipliers in the afternoon chewing gum. He can’t stand it himself, even though he has legally banned all employees of his production company Harpo Productions from eating chewing gum. On the other hand, his grandmother was fond of chewing gum. From there, his idea of ​​chewing gum began. Fear of chewing gum is called cyclophobia in medical language.

Tennis is one of the most popular sports in the world. But Elliott can’t watch that tennis game comfortably. As soon as the game of tennis was started on the television, he would get up or change the channel, or leave the house.

TV stars are afraid to read the script, is that so? This has been the case with Megan Fox since the beginning of her career. He gets scared whenever he sees dry paper. For this, he has water with him while reading the script. As soon as he goes to hold the paper, he soaks his hands well with water so that he does not have to hold the dry paper. This is called peperophobia.

How beautiful the colorful wings of the butterfly! But in the case of Nicole Kidman, it’s the other way around. He cannot see the butterfly with two eyes. Hollywood actress suffers from Lepidopterophobia, which means fear of butterflies or moths. When he sees a butterfly, he feels restless. A bodyguard has been appointed to ensure that there are no butterflies on his shooting set.

Many days start with the noise of birds. But for Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, the call of a bird is not sweet, but a cause of discomfort. He is afraid of birds. In the language of medicine, its name is ornithophobia.

Those who have seen Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ movie may remember Matthew McKunah. His character Cooper is trapped in a black hole. Like the character, Matthew McConaughey is afraid of getting caught. In medicine it is called clethrophobia. Because of this he is afraid to drive through a big tunnel.

Music star Adele was once attacked by Gangchil while walking on the beach when she was very young. The fear that entered is still lingering. That fear has become bigger day by day and now it has become phobia.

No, don’t think that he was bitten by a dog or that he got frightened when he saw water. He is afraid of water, but not when he sees ordinary water. Rather his fear is with the reservoir. When he saw a large body of water, he became frightened.

Meryl Streep, one of the best actresses in Hollywood history, is afraid of getting on a helicopter. That’s why when he has to go to a high place to shoot a movie, he goes by car, not by helicopter. Another Hollywood actor, Vigo Martenson, also has helicopter fears. Although everyone used a helicopter to shoot the movie ‘Lord of the Rings’, he joined the climb himself.

Johnny Depp is no less imagined as Batman’s famous villain ‘Joker’. But again and again he did not do it. The reason is very simple, he is terrified of clowns. Luckily,

American singer Katy Perry is scared dark. He can’t stay in the dark. He was so scared that every light in his house was on all night so that no darkness could enter. Its name is Nicotophobia.