Call for a boycott of McDonald’s, Pepsi and Coca-Cola around the world

McDonald’s, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have been called off worldwide for not severing ties with Russia. Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has led to the closure of major Russian companies. Western nations have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia. But even then, food and beverage companies like McDonald’s, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have remained silent on the aggression. Angered by this, these companies have been called to boycott.

But food and beverage companies are still silent on the issue and have refused to withdraw from Russia. Due to this political pressure is being put on these companies. Similarly, these companies are being called to boycott on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, a Russian media reported that Coca-Cola had decided to continue its operations in Russia. A spokesman for the company said they had all kinds of activities in Russia. “We have the responsibility of our partners, the society and the thousands of workers working in Russia,” he said. We always put the safety of our employees first.

According to Coca-Cola, they have donated one million euros to the Red Cross in Ukraine. The company also wished peace in the region in a statement. No statement from McDonald’s or Pepsi was available. McDonald’s has 747 restaurants in Russia. 9 percent of their total income comes from Russia. PepsiCo, on the other hand, accounts for 4 percent of total revenue. It is the largest beverage producer in the world.