Call to the world from Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska: Tell the terrible truth

On the 14th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska shared a post on her social media account. Zelenska made a statement about the war in Ukraine for the first time in a letter she wrote to the whole world, in her post that reads “I am Witnessing” in big red letters next to her black and white photograph.

In the article titled “An Open Letter to Global Media”, Zelenska published a very strongly worded text in three different languages. Noting that he received interview offers from many media outlets recently, he said, “This letter is my response to these demands and my witness to what happened in Ukraine.”

‘Our city is under siege’

“Just a week ago, this was incredible. Our country was a peaceful place, our cities, towns and villages were full of life. On the morning of February 24, we all woke up to the announcements of the Russian invasion. Tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, planes entered our airspace, missile launchers surrounded our cities,” Zelenska said. he wrote.

Kyiv is being bombed