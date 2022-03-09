Champions League: Composition, Referee, Tv Broadcas All About Real Madrid-psg

Three weeks after their victory in the first leg (1-0), PSG moves, this Wednesday, on the lawn of Real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League with the aim of winning their qualification for the quarters. Here’s everything you need to know about dating.

Danny Makkelie (39) has been appointed to lead this round of 16 second leg between Real Madrid and PSG. In the past, the Dutch referee has crossed paths with the Parisian club twice. It was during the group stage last season. He had refereed the match against RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes (1-0) before officiating a few weeks later against the Turkish club Basaksehir Istanbul (5-1). He also led Real Madrid twice last season, in the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo (3-1) and against Chelsea in the semi-final first leg (1-1).