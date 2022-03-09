News

Champions League: Composition, Referee, Tv Broadcas All About Real Madrid-psg

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Three weeks after their victory in the first leg (1-0), PSG moves, this Wednesday, on the lawn of Real Madrid in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League with the aim of winning their qualification for the quarters. Here’s everything you need to know about dating.

Danny Makkelie (39) has been appointed to lead this round of 16 second leg between Real Madrid and PSG. In the past, the Dutch referee has crossed paths with the Parisian club twice. It was during the group stage last season. He had refereed the match against RB Leipzig at the Parc des Princes (1-0) before officiating a few weeks later against the Turkish club Basaksehir Istanbul (5-1). He also led Real Madrid twice last season, in the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo (3-1) and against Chelsea in the semi-final first leg (1-1).

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 17 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

The person who took the pig’s heart is no more

7 hours ago
Photo of Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

Mbappe-Messi bids farewell to Benzema in the 18th minute

12 hours ago
Photo of Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

Blaming the war on the United States does not help anyone

13 hours ago
Photo of For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

For example, ancient man Wout van Aert cycled to yellow in Paris-Nice: walking on the pedals for more than 200 meters on a rock piece towards the finish

13 hours ago
Back to top button