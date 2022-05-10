News

Charleito shows off Child’s Mother for Mother’s Day

The best thing that has happened to me and my child is our queen. When she carried him in her womb, I could see all the pain on her face, but when we brought out the little king from behind closed doors, it turned into happiness for both of them.

No day goes by when I am not grateful for all of the love and support my wife provides. 

Even though she has achieved so much, her smile is worth it even on the days when we are tired from work or feeling down over another issue. To this woman who inspires us daily with infinite hard work. May you have a happy Mother’s Day as well today.

I’ve never met anyone as kind and beautiful in all that life entails. Her face captures every joy, sorrow, or happiness that I experience; it’s like she can see into the depths of who I am and inside my soul. Mother’s day is a time to celebrate all the mothers in our lives. I’m so lucky that my son and My queer family dedicated this special moment together, who promised her entire life for us.

Being a mother is the most challenging job in the world. You are responsible for other human being and their well-being 24/7. It’s a full-time job that doesn’t come with a paycheck or vacation days. But it’s also the most rewarding job in the world. To see your child happy and healthy is the best feeling in the world. 

So, this Mother’s Day, I want to shout out to all the mothers. You are doing a fantastic job, and we appreciate everything you do for us! Thank you for being our rock and our biggest supporters. We love you.

