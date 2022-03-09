Charles Michel: We are not at war with Russia

On one point, the President of the European Council, the Belgian Charles Michel , who represents the 27 European countries, has no doubts: “The European Union is not at war with Russia”. He repeats it several times during the interview conducted last Friday and published only today due to the unrest within the Espresso: «It is a war launched by Russia against Ukraine. We support Ukraine in several fields but we keep channels open with Russia even if it is difficult. We have a fragile communication channel with Russia

“In Europe we speak the truth. We have to tell the truth. And now we are saying that the sanctions will have a huge effect for Russia but they will also have a huge effect for Europe. We are trying to make sure that the effects are mainly felt in Russia and less in Europe but there are side effects that we do not yet know. Our duty is to protect the European economic and social system as much as possible