Chelsea coach is happy with the strength of the team in such a situation

The sword of prohibition came down on the party a while ago. Clubs cannot be sold, new players cannot be added to the team, nor can they be sold. There are also restrictions on renewing contracts with players. Everyone involved at Chelsea must have been devastated to hear such bad news.

But after hearing about the ban imposed by the British government, Chelsea got a great victory. They beat Norwich City 3-1. After this match, coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his satisfaction with the strength of the footballers of the team.

“I don’t think anyone needs it (the ban) to be more attentive or motivated,” he said. There are many more different situations. I think today is another stage of everything that was created after the anger and the ban. ‘

“The way we entered the match day after day, the way everything was arranged, it’s a lot like that in a lot of noise around,” said Tuchel, who went on to play as usual in the match. But the schedule has helped us.

‘We are following our own routine. I’m glad they (the players) have shown again that they like to work hard, stay tough as a team and can win one more match. It must have been very helpful.

Expressing his satisfaction with the team’s determination, Tukhel said, “The team has shown good determination and we can be proud of their performance. It tells us we can trust them, the attitude, the culture of the club is right. So, we will continue.