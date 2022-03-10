Chelsea’s Russian owner’s assets confiscated, English club in trouble

Roman Abramovich announced the sale of Chelsea. He has made the final decision to leave the English football club due to the impact of Russia’s aggression on Ukraine. The wait was over for the sale to begin. But now the situation has turned 360 degrees! The United Kingdom has confiscated the assets of seven Russian millionaires, including Abramovich. As a result, Abramovich does not have the opportunity to sell Chelsea at the moment.

The assets of seven Russian millionaires have been seized, the UK government said in a statement today (Thursday). Apart from Chelsea owner Abramovich, the others are Igor Sechin, Oleg Deripaska, Andrei Kostin, Alexei Miller, Nikolai Tokarev and Dmitry Lebedev.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and made the English club a success. The current champion of Europe is his club. However, Russia’s demonic attack on Ukraine had a negative effect on Chelsea. Because the owner of the club in London is Abramovich Russian. That’s why Abramovich announced the sale of Chelsea, thinking about the club’s image. But you can’t cross. The billionaire has no chance to sell Chelsea at the moment due to the decision taken by the US government. The club will not even be able to sell tickets for the upcoming matches.

In addition, Chelsea will be able to play in all matches according to their schedule. At the same time, the UK government has said that it will ensure the remuneration of those who have staff.