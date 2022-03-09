Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant disconnected from the power supply

Energoatom claimed that the cooling processes of the fuel rods were at risk due to disconnecting the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant from the electricity grid.

IAEA HEAD: 210 OFFICERS WORK CONSTANTLY

Rafael Mariano Grossi, President of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), pointed out that the working conditions of the personnel there have deteriorated since about two weeks when the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine was under the control of the Russians.

Grossi stated that he received the information from his Ukrainian counterparts that 210 officers working at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which came under the control of Russian soldiers about two weeks ago, were working nonstop, without changing shifts.

“The situation of the staff at the power plant is getting worse”

Noting that the situation of the personnel here is deteriorating day by day, Grossi said that his Ukrainian counterparts demanded the support of the international public to solve the problem experienced here and to allow the employees to work alternately at regular intervals.