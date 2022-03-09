World

Chernobyl power plant completely cut off from the electricity grid

17 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

If we do not know precisely what caused the remote control systems of nuclear materials to stop transmitting Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo affirms this Wednesday that it is a consequence of Russian military actions.

This Wednesday afternoon, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wanted to be reassuring: this cut has “no major impact on the security” of Chernobyl. Given the time that has elapsed since the worst nuclear disaster in history, in 1986, “the thermal load of the spent fuel storage pool and the volume of cooling water are sufficient to ensure an evacuation efficient heat without electricity”, explains the IAEA on Twitter.

