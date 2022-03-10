Children’s hospital bombing is a war crime: Zelensky

At least 16 people have been injured in a Russian airstrike on a maternity and children’s hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. In a video message from the capital, Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack a war crime.

Zelensky said, “What kind of a Russian Federation is this that fears and destroys hospitals and maternity hospitals?” Has anyone at the maternity hospital persecuted Russian-speakers? What is it? ‘

“The violence has escalated,” he said. What the aggressors are doing in the city of Mariupol has already exceeded the level of violence. Today, we must all unite against this war crime in Russia. ” “The attack on the maternity hospital is the final proof of the continuing genocide in Ukraine,” she said.

Addressing European citizens, the Ukrainian president said: “You cannot say that you have not seen what happened in Ukraine, what happened to the people of Mariupol. You have seen, you know. ‘

Ukraine’s president has called on the West to increase sanctions on Russia and force Moscow to negotiate. “We have never, and will never commit such a war crime in Donetsk, Luhansk or any other city,” he said.