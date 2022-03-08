World

China calls for peace talks

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for peace talks. He described the situation in Ukraine as “worrying” and called on all to exercise restraint. “I am not afraid,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. I didn’t even go into hiding. The United Nations says at least 1,207 civilians have been killed in Ukraine so far. At least 408 people have been killed, according to Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. 601 people were injured. Russia may have violated war laws in Europe, according to Human Rights Watch.

