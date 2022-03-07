China to the United States: Do not add fuel to the fire of war

Addressing US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China opposes any move that “adds fuel” to Ukraine’s war. At the time, Blinken said, the world was watching who stood up for the principles of independence and sovereignty.

The talks took place during a telephone conversation between the Chinese and US foreign ministers on Saturday (March 5th), the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for talks to resolve the crisis immediately. He also discussed the creation of a balanced European security system.

Wang said the United States and Europe should pay attention to the negative effects of NATO’s expansion on Russia’s security.

The State Department said in a statement that the world was working in unison to respond to Russia’s aggression, and that Moscow would have to pay a high price.

China has cut ties with the United States, Europe and others over sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

China says the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected. However, these sanctions create new problems and hinder the process of political compromise.