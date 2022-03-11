China will provide about 600,000 in aid to Ukraine

China has pledged 5 million yuan (৭ 691,000) in aid to Ukraine. The announcement was made at a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. In a report, the news was reported by the US-based media CNN.

At the briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese Red Cross would provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The first batch of this aid left Beijing on Wednesday

Zhao Lijian said the aid was being sent at the request of Ukraine, along with food and daily necessities. The aid will be delivered to the Ukrainian Red Cross as soon as possible.

Earlier, China called the situation in Ukraine “worrying” and called for “maximum restraint”. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the call on Tuesday.

Xi Jinping said the issue should be prioritized so that the situation does not spiral out of control. In a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, Xi Jinping said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

So far, China has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The country has also refused to refer to it as ‘aggression’. Instead, Beijing has called on Western nations to show respect for Russia’s “legitimate security concerns.”