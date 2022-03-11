Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will step down in March

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has said he will step down as soon as his term expires in March.

He confirmed his plans on Friday, according to Reuters.

Li, the second-highest-ranking official in the ruling Communist Party of China, has been China’s prime minister since 2013.

According to the country’s constitution, a prime minister cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.

“This is my last year as prime minister,” Lee told a news conference.

The new leader will be in the ruling party conference in the autumn, with Xi Jinping expected to remain China’s top leader for the next five years; In that case, he would set a precedent for a third term in office.

In 2015, instead of a constitution in China, the president could not serve more than two consecutive terms – this rule was lifted. Analysts speculate that Shi will use the opportunity.

The leaders of the ruling party will decide who will be the new prime minister after Lee Kuan Yew.