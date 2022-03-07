Clark told the story of his friendship with Warne

Shane Warne was by his side. As in the field, so also outside the field. Although there was a gap of one age, he became a friend. He gave his jersey number to the young batsman even though he was not very active in cricket. Michael Clarke remembers how many memories of the death of the leg-spin magician are coming. Australia’s World Cup winning captain highlighted a part of it in his column.

Clarke began his international career in 2003 with an ODI. That same year, Warne’s 50-over cricket career came to a halt. He wanted to say goodbye to this version while playing in the World Cup. But just before the start of the event, he was caught in a drug test and banned for a year. He returned to cricket after 12 months with Pratap. But the colorful dress is no longer named after Australia.

Clarke started his ODI career with the number 49 jersey. Warne later gave him his jersey number – 23. Wearing this jersey, Clarke led Australia to their fifth World Cup victory in 2015.

Clark is deeply saddened by Warne’s death. He reminisced in a column in The Daily Telegraph.

“Cricket has always been a game of numbers. The depth of my relationship with Shane Warne explains that a number-23… (to me) is the number one shirt in cricket. But all my thoughts changed when Warne came and asked me to pick up his number 23, which he wore in ODI cricket. ”

“I will be forever grateful to him and will hold this honor for the rest of my life. To me, his (jersey) numbering makes it clear that he supports me more than anyone else. ”

According to Clark, most did not understand him as well as Warne. He always got this colorful character by his side in difficult times.

“I don’t know why he was so generous, caring and loving to me from day one, but he was like that. There was never a time when I couldn’t call him. There wasn’t a time when I couldn’t cry. It never occurred to me that I needed anything – and he never gave up. That’s why losing him hurts me so much. ”

In the eyes of Clarke, who has played 394 international matches, the leg-spinner legend Warne’s position is as high as that of many basketball legends Michael Jordan.

“Even if Warney is not the best Australian cricketer of all time, he is still in Sir Don Bradman’s Qatar. With his 23 jersey number, as it is called – Michael Jordan of cricket. ”

Clark, 40, said he had spoken to Warne a couple of days before his death. Only at the age of 52, he can not accept the departure of his friend.

“It simply came to our notice then. Shane Keith Warne was faithful, could do anything for the one he loved. We talked two days before his death last week and he seemed much happier than ever. ”

Clarke points out in his column how much influence Warne had on his captaincy.

“The people I’ve played for Australia have seen how much Warne had supported me as a teammate. When he commented on my game, I thought he was biased! If I called or played a bad shot, he would say, ‘The ball was good.’

Clark had planned to meet Warne when he returned from Thailand. The great of cricket has just returned to Australia, but frozen in a coffin. Last Friday in Koh Samui, Thailand, the leg-spin magician left the magic of the world and crossed the Asim.