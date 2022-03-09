Clear message from Zelensky to Putin: I am ready to take some steps, we can end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his request to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that in such a case the war would end.

As Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continue on its 14th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to the German press. Reiterating his request to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin , Zelenskiy said, “My aim in every negotiation is to end the war with Russia and I am ready to take some steps. Of course, there should be reconciliation, but this should not be on the line of betrayal to my country. Also, the other side should be ready for it. This is the only way we can get out of this situation. We can’t talk about the details yet. We haven’t had any direct contact between the presidents yet. “Only after talks at the presidential level can we end this war,” he said.

Talking about the conditions put forward by Russia, such as the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbass and the acceptance of the presence of Crimea on Russian soil, Zelenskiy said, “These are not decisions I can make.”