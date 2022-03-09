World

Clear message from Zelensky to Putin: I am ready to take some steps, we can end the war

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 15 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his request to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that in such a case the war would end.

As Russia’s attacks on Ukraine continue on its 14th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to the German press. Reiterating his request to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin , Zelenskiy said, “My aim in every negotiation is to end the war with Russia and I am ready to take some steps. Of course, there should be reconciliation, but this should not be on the line of betrayal to my country. Also, the other side should be ready for it. This is the only way we can get out of this situation. We can’t talk about the details yet. We haven’t had any direct contact between the presidents yet. “Only after talks at the presidential level can we end this war,” he said.

Talking about the conditions put forward by Russia, such as the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbass and the acceptance of the presence of Crimea on Russian soil, Zelenskiy said, “These are not decisions I can make.”

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 15 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Opposition candidates have been elected president of South Korea

Opposition candidates have been elected president of South Korea

30 mins ago
Photo of Soldiers could die in Russian fleet tanks

Soldiers could die in Russian fleet tanks

32 mins ago
Photo of Putin sees how strong we are: Zelensky

Putin sees how strong we are: Zelensky

35 mins ago
Photo of 12,000 Russian soldiers killed in two weeks, 335 tanks destroyed: Ukrainian army

12,000 Russian soldiers killed in two weeks, 335 tanks destroyed: Ukrainian army

37 mins ago
Back to top button