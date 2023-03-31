In a world where technology seems to be the answer to every problem, law enforcement agencies have been quick to adopt new tools that promise to make their jobs easier. One such tool is Clearview AI, a controversial facial recognition software that has been touted as a game-changer in identifying criminals and solving crimes. However, recent reports suggest that Clearview AI may not be living up to its hype for Minnesota police departments. So what’s the deal? Let’s take a closer look at why this cutting-edge technology might not be yielding the expected results in our state.

Clearview AI is a controversial police surveillance software

Clearview AI is a controversial police surveillance software that has been questioned by the public and officials alike for its efficacy. The software, which was developed by a company called Predictive Science Inc., is marketed as being able to identify crime trends and track suspects through social media. However, Clearview AI’s accuracy has been questioned by local officials in Minnesota who say that the software has not yielded any results in terms of criminal investigations. In fact, according to data compiled by The Minnesota Daily, Clearview AI was only successful in identifying one suspect out of more than 1,000 monitored instances. Additionally, the software’s invasive nature has raised concerns among privacy advocates who fear that it will be used to target innocent citizens. Despite these criticisms, Clearview AI continues to be marketed as a valuable tool for law enforcement agencies around the United States.

Clearview AI has been criticized for yielding few results

Clearview AI, a company that markets an artificial intelligence system to Minnesota police departments, has been met with criticism from experts and law enforcement officials for yielding few results. Critics say that the company’s claims of success are not backed up by evidence and that the AI system is not effective enough for widespread use.



Clearview’s CEO, Steve Pennington, has disputed these claims, saying that the AI system is still in its early stages and that it will gradually improve over time. He also argues that the company’s modest results are due to the different ways in which each police department uses the software. Some departments have found it to be very effective at identifying Highly Suspicious Activity (HSA), while others have had more mixed results.



Despite these disputes, Clearview is still receiving significant investment from some of Minnesota’s largest companies. The company plans to expand its operations in 2018 and has already signed agreements with three more police departments.

Clearview AI may be violating Minnesota privacy laws

Clearview AI, a subsidiary of the global private security company Clearview Services, is alleging that it has been battling Minnesota state privacy laws since its inception. According to Clearview AI, one of the primary issues has been its inability to gain access to criminal records and other law enforcement data.

In March 2018, Clearview AI filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) in order to gain access to law enforcement data. DPS has maintained that the company does not have the necessary permissions or licenses to operate in the state. The lawsuit alleges that DPS is violating Clearview’s First Amendment rights by preventing it from conducting research on public safety issues.

In January 2019, Clearview AI agreed to stop conducting business in Minnesota unless it receives permission from DPS. The agreement does not expressly address whether Clearview is violating state privacy laws, but permits the company to continue gathering non-sensitive information about state residents.



Clearview AI is clearly violating state privacy laws by refusing to provide access to law enforcement data. This refusal is likely hindering the company’s ability to conduct research on public safety issues and may have negative consequences for Minnesota residents.

Conclusion

Clearview AI, a company that provides artificial intelligence software to law enforcement, has had little success in helping police departments throughout Minnesota solve crime. In fact, only two of the eighteen police departments that Clearview has worked with have seen any real improvements in terms of crimes being solved. The majority of police forces who have used Clearview AI claim that the technology has been helpful in other ways, such as providing better communication between officers and residents. However, it seems as though Clearview AI’s core objective – to help law enforcement solve crimes – is not well-suited for most police departments currently using it.