Coca-Cola and Pepsi have announced that they will suspend business in Russia

Russia has been under increasing Western sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine. All the famous institutions of the world are also turning their backs. Coca-Cola and Pepsi have joined the list. News from AFP and BBC.

Announcing the suspension of business in Russia, Coca-Cola said in a statement on Tuesday that “we stand by the people who are suffering the devastating effects of this tragic event in Ukraine.”

On the other hand, pointing to the Russian attack in Ukraine, Pepsi said that they will not sell Pepsi Cola, Seven Up and Mirinda in Russia. However, the sale of daily necessities like formula milk for children will continue.

On the same day, coffee maker Starbucks decided to close its business in Russia for the time being. Earlier, US fast food chain McDonald’s announced that its restaurants in Russia would be temporarily closed.

Several global companies, including Apple, Zara and H&M, have recently announced a halt to sales in Russia following the onslaught on Ukraine. These include Sweden-based furniture design and furnishing services company Ikea, electronics maker Samsung, UK-based luxury fashion house Barberry and online fashion retailer Buhu, British multinational car company Rolls Royce Rover Royce, Aston Martin, Aston Martin and Aston Martin. And online streaming service companies like Netflix.